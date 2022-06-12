Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Hearing from God is a powerful thing.
Henry Blackaby shares that God has four primary ways to speak to us. He often uses His word to offer guidance to our lives. Other times He uses other Christians to speak words of truth to us. Usually less common, but still quite amazing, is when the Holy Spirit speaks directly to our hearts and minds. God can also use circumstances to clarify direction or truth. I refer to these last little signs in life as “nuggets.”
When a prospector was mining for gold in the 1800s, it was always exciting to find a small nugget of gold. It often meant there might be more nearby.
Whenever I go to minister the gospel in our local jail, I can be assured if circumstances get complicated, good things will soon follow. There are often delays for the system or for me personally. Recently, I was just having one of those days. Complications kept coming all afternoon. My routine kept getting upset. As I was about to leave home after supper, I realized I had left my preaching/teaching Bible on my desk at my church office. It has many notes in its pages, and I have a greater familiarity when I have it with me. There wasn’t time to go back to town, and the jail was in the opposite direction. I went down to my basement and found a New King James Version Bible my dad had used.
I drove to the jail and went in to wait for my escort back to the chapel. The Lord had put John 11 on my heart the last few weeks. For men struggling for hope, the story of the resurrection of Lazarus speaks so much. There is Jesus and Martha discussing the resurrection; Jesus calls for Mary in the midst of great grief and pain; there is Jesus calling for Lazarus to come out of the grave and be set free. All of these themes would speak to the men inside, but one never really knows the mystery of what God desires. We share by faith.
When I opened my father’s Bible to John 11 to read over the text for that night, I stopped cold. The ribbon marker common to most Bibles was set on the text of John 11. My father was the last person to use it, and that ribbon had been in place for over 13 years. What were the odds of that one chapter out of 1,189 being the one marked? This was my nugget. This was the lesson to be brought that night.
Indeed, half of the inmates who attended gave their lives to Christ, and the other half seemed to already be believers, whose faith was strengthened. While nuggets are not usually the primary way God speaks, when they come along, they certainly are precious. We need all the assurances we can get as we make our way through life. Cherish those given to you.
Dr. Greg Burton is senior pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.{/span}