Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
On my way to the church office this morning, I was amazed at the beauty God’s creation is sharing with us right now. God is changing the winter colors of brown and gray and tan into a palette of bright and beautiful colors that are almost overwhelming. This is what King Solomon described in Song of Solomon when he observed, “For lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone. The flowers appear on the earth; the time of singing has come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land.” (Song of Solomon 2:11-12).
As we see the beauty of creation, how can one not know there is a God? It’s beyond me. I’m reminded of another scripture found in Job 12:7-9. “But now ask the beasts, and they will teach you; and the birds of the air, and they will tell you; Or speak to the earth, and it will teach you; and the fish of the sea will explain to you. Who among all these does not know that the hand of the Lord has done this.”
One of many lessons we as Christians can learn from the changing of seasons is that God is a faithful God. We take it for granted that spring follows winter, summer follows spring, etc. What have we done to bring about this change in seasons? Absolutely nothing! God has done it without our help or input.
Day after day God is faithfully caring for his earth. On its yearly revolution around the sun, the earth never speeds up, it doesn’t slow down, it doesn’t veer off course. Rather it consistently rotates day after day while revolving around the sun. Why? Because God, in His sovereign power, keeps it perfectly in orbit. So perfectly in fact that each season comes faithfully when it’s supposed to each year.
This past year has been a particularly challenging one for all of us, hasn’t it? Isn’t it good to be reminded that God is the same yesterday, today and forever? That His faithfulness is always the same? That He loves you and will never leave you or forsake you?
Make the time today to admire and enjoy God’s creation: a beautiful flower or tree, a bird, a sunrise or sunset, etc. “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24)
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
