One of the habits that many of us have tried to cultivate during this pandemic is that of prayer. Challenging times quite often lead us back to God, don’t they?
My very first week “on the job” in Kingsport was the week of 9/11/2001. Our nation was stunned at the brazen attacks on New York and Washington. I have not forgotten how Christians in our city joined together to pray on Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, as we felt a need to draw closer to God.
It seemed we might be on the verge of some sort of spiritual renewal in America. Church attendance across the nation spiked, but not for months or years, for only four weeks. Before you knew it, the shock of the moment had left and we soon returned to normal.
The pandemic has not had that same “shock” factor, thank God. This has been a slower, more gradual crisis that seems to go on and on without end. Perhaps this time we will cultivate a renewal of the habit of prayer that will keep us closer to God as we make our way through and beyond the pandemic. I pray that is so but many prognosticators are predicting that church attendance will never be the same again as we come out of this crisis, whenever that may be. I hope that is not the case, but only time will tell.
In the meantime, how can we develop spiritual habits that will help us to grow closer to God both now and in the post-pandemic future? A man I have long admired, Dr. John Killinger, has written more than 50 books. One of his little books that has been most helpful to me is entitled “Prayer: The Act of Being with God.” Dr. Killinger suggests that in order to grow in our connection with God through prayer that we cultivate some habits of prayer. One might be to consciously pray every time we open the refrigerator this week. Then next week change to praying every time you are at a stop light in an intersection. Continue picking a daily habit that is a reminder to pray until you realize that prayer is simply coming more naturally. You may realize you are growing closer to God in this pandemic than you ever have before. May it be so!