I love to celebrate! Three of the four of us in my family have already had birthdays this year. When my kids were little, we did birthdays all the way — full on! From scavenger hunts to aquarium trips, paintball to talent shows, we celebrated BIG!
We always looked forward to birthdays for fun and adventure, and we still do — even though it’s a bit different now that the “kids” are 20 and 22. My favorite birthdays were Abbey’s 10th, which was a “Survivor”-themed sleepover and Creed’s eighth, when the football team from Sullivan South came by and played flag football. When planning birthdays, we talk and plan and anticipate for weeks. We make sure birthdays are full of surprises, smiles, laughs, happiness and joy. Just this year, on the night before Creed turned 20, I sent him a text that said, “Hope your birthday is great tomorrow.” He replied, “Thanks! I’m excited!”
It’s human nature to look forward to coming events. Forward thinking and anticipation are important traits that keep us healthy and alert. But we don’t want to become so focused on waiting for one specific event that we miss the now.
It’s important to be present and see the good right in front of us. But you know how it is. We say things like: when I graduate, when I get married, when I land a job, when I retire, when I lose weight, when I get healthy — then I’ll be happy; then I’ll celebrate. If we aren’t careful, we’ll always be waiting for something bigger and better. There is a delicate balance in looking forward to wonderful things without missing the everyday moments.
I love “Alice in Wonderland,” and in Disney’s movie version, Alice is taught the meaning of an un-birthday. She is told an un-birthday is any day of the year that is not your birthday, and she is encouraged to celebrate hers on the spot. We need more of that — more celebrating, more smiles, more laughter, more cake! We need more celebrating the everyday things, because a thousand ordinary days make up a lifetime.
Sometimes we forget, look at life’s moments, and label them big or small, as if to say their value is determined by their size. I believe that many of the best and sweetest moments of life aren’t necessarily “small,” but rather “simple.”
The simple can be profound. You might laugh, but one of my favorite things is breakfast in the car. I love it when Jason and I grab breakfast sandwiches and go for a drive. It’s not a big deal, but I love it, so I celebrate it. Why not?
What if we open our eyes to a new way of seeing and our minds to a new way of thinking? What if we look for what is lovely right now, regardless of its size? What if we start to celebrate something every day?
