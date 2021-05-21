ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County church that operated for nearly 200 years before closing its doors in 2015 is reopening Sunday with a new pastor, but the same message.
Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 297 Hickory Cove Road, near Rogersville was founded in 1824 and originally held services in an old log barn. The current church was built in the late 1800s and has recently undergone a renovation thanks to Rev. Kristie Wilson and her husband, deacon Charles Wilson.
“It’s actually a little older than that (1824) but that’s when they officially organized as a church,” Charles Wilson told the Times News earlier this week. “The cemetery has some headstones that are actually from the 1700s.”
He added, “I am not sure exactly when they built this church, but it’s very old. Inside is all tongue and groove pine, and it’s really pretty. We had to do a lot of work on it. It had termites in it, and we replaced a big section of the floor. That and the carpet that goes up the center aisle will be finished by Friday. All the rest of it is wood floors, and it originally had oil lamps. It didn’t have electricity originally.”
Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren will meet Sundays beginning at 11 a.m., and the goal is to later have a children’s church on Wednesday nights.
Charles Wilson said the the church closed its doors in 2015 because “everybody got old and stopped coming.” They only had two previous members still living, and one of them was maintaining the cemetery while the other is the treasurer and the last remaining deacon.
“We’re reopening it, and it’s going to be different,” Charles Wilson said. “She’s more of a positive preacher. She’s not going to get up there and beat and pound on the podium and tell you how bad you are after you’ve been at work all week.”
Kristie Wilson is also a chaplain at Holston Valley Medical Center.
“I hope to be a light for the community, be a conservative voice, and of course our main goal is for Christians to meet, and to lead people to Jesus Christ,” Kristie Wilson said.
She said it’s humbling to take over a church that has been in existence for more than two centuries.
“It’s a lot to take in, but it’s exciting,” she said. “It’s a good thing that this church stays alive and continues to thrive for the people. It is part of the history of this community, and we want it to stay open for another 200 years. The world needs hope right now more than ever, and I really hope we can be that beacon of light for this community.”
Charles Wilson said he and Kristie live near the church, and they were watching the building deteriorate.
“We kept pestering the treasurer about, why let it set there and rot to the ground. My wife had been wanting to open a church for quite awhile, and finally he said, go ahead. Then we got hold of the district, and the district was tickled to death. It was the second-oldest Church of the Brethren in Tennessee, and now it is the oldest because that church has gone off and changed denomination, so now we’re told that we’re going to be the oldest Church of the Brethren in Tennessee.”