As we’re beginning the Christmas season, I can’t help but think about that verse in Luke 2:7. “And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”
Notice that last phrase in that verse — “there was no room for them.” You and I must admit those words are often true of us — especially at Christmastime. I believe it seems that time flies because we are so busy, too busy.
We know the reason for the season is to celebrate Christ’s birth, and we say that’s what we want to do. Yet we get so busy with decorating, buying presents (and waiting in lines!), and going to parties — and we add all these things to our normal schedules at home and church that are probably already too full!
Just like the innkeeper whose inn was too full for Jesus, so also our schedules may not leave time to appreciate and enjoy Jesus. The psalmist wrote in Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God.”
I think sometimes we’re afraid to be still. Being busy excites us and makes us feel important. We almost feel guilty about being still. And maybe we’re especially afraid of quiet.
In our culture, we’re used to noise. How many of us when driving alone in our cars turn on the radio? I’ve heard people say they turn the television on at home just to “break the silence.” Why all this noise?
What is it about being alone and quiet that scares us? It’s during those times of silence and prayerful meditation that the Holy Spirit speaks to us, making us aware of unconfessed sins that we need to confess and seek forgiveness for, but it’s also in those quiet moments that He fills us with His peace and the assurance that He’s in control and that everything’s going to be OK.
Silence for the sake of silence is not the goal. I encourage you each day during this Christmas season to carve out some time for yourself to be still. This might look like a walk, or sitting at the kitchen table by yourself with a cup of coffee. Take a few deep breaths and simply BE STILL. Soak it up and know that he is God, and He loves you! I pray this will allow you to be filled with the presence of God, so that you can enjoy His peace.
Rick Meade is the pastor of Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.