Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
While reading Psalm 138, I came across something very interesting, David said in the last part of verse 2: “for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name.” Think of the implications of this statement.
Just think about it, the name of God speaks of His great power and majesty. I began to wonder, can anything be magnified above God’s name, including His word? We all know of the verse that tells us Jesus has been given a name above all names. Philippians 2:10 states every knee will bow at the name of Jesus, so think about the implications of what is being said by David.
In the Bible, children were given a name that represented who or what they were and their destinies. These days not a lot of thought is given about what a name means, other than what it sounds like, good or not.
If I would say some names, what would be the first thing to come to your mind? Names like Abraham Lincoln, Joseph Stalin, Martin Luther King Jr., or Adolf Hitler. Some names would bring good thoughts about what they have done; other names would bring thoughts of how evil they might have been.
Upon hearing a name, our thoughts embrace the character they exemplified, good or bad, as it is with God or our perspective of him. God’s name represents his person, who he is, what he has done and what is expected of him.
If I told you I was going to do something and did not, what would your thoughts be of me? It would mean I could not be trusted, that my word was no good.
Many times we attribute things to God that he just did not say. We don’t like it when someone puts words in our mouth; how do you think God feels about that? We must understand God’s word in context with his nature and character. He is always consistent in all of his ways.
The Bible says, “God is not man, that he should lie, or a son of man, that he should change his mind. Has he said, and will he not do it? Or has he spoken, and will he not fulfill it?” (Numbers 23:19, ESV)
God, in this verse, is compared to man; man will lie and change his mind, but God never will. We can rely on the absolute authority of God’s word that he will fulfill it.
So, what happens when we assume God has said something and it does not happen? Did God lie? Did he change his mind? A lot of the time, if we perceive God has not done what we thought he should have done, it could be a number of things: Are you sure God said it? Is it consistent with what He already has said and done? Does it agree with His Word?
2 Corinthians 1:20 tells us, “For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen.” What this says to us is His promise is “Yes” and we must agree with it, and the “Amen” means so be it done unto me.
When what we believe should doesn’t happen, it could be God didn’t say it to begin with, or perhaps he has done his part, but we just don’t want to do ours.
Be faithful to God and His word, and you will be amazed to what He wants to do in your life. You will find God is greater than you ever thought, for he truly has magnified His word above his name.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.