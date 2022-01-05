Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
As we venture into a new year, we wonder what it will look like and what it will bring. There is a verse in the Bible that can teach us some things about our days on the Earth.
Psalms 90:12 tells us, “So teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” What David is saying is to make your days count, not waste them; if we do, then we will gain wisdom.
The number of days it takes the Earth to revolve around the sun as they tell us is 365.25. We call that period a year, and we call Jan. 1 New Year’s Day. It’s a marker, telling us that time is moving on.
Perhaps the most sobering thought a new year brings is a reminder that we do not have as many days left as we once had.
When things become scarce, we think of them as having more value, and we tend to pay more attention. It is the same thing with time, and January is a great time to assess our past year and give thought to where we could be this year.
Can we really trust Him to run the universe? When tragedy strikes — whether personal, national or global — people wonder how God could allow such things to happen. One thing we all know is “The Lord Is Still on His Throne.”
So, the question is not “Can He run the universe?” He can. It’s “Can we trust Him?”
God said to Isaiah, “Just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55:9)
How vital, then, that we pray, armed with the knowledge that God is in heaven, and He has chosen to bend near toward Earth to see our sorrow and hear our prayers.
Though we may not be able to see His purpose or His plan, the Lord of heaven is on His throne and in firm control of the universe and our lives.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.