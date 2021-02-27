Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I love words — like “journey,” “illuminate,” “navigator,” etc.
One summer, my sister and I decided to journey to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to become illuminated on the benefits of Discipleship Training. However, while we are both educators, we are not very knowledgeable navigators. Due to our directional challenges, we crossed the same toll bridge more than once. We definitely needed a map!
This was back in the day when we did not own iPhones, and we were totally oblivious to Google Maps. We did know that you can ask for directions, which we did. We are quite sure we asked for directions in the same convenience store a few times. Now when we tell this tale, we have a good laugh.
There used to be a billboard post from the Red Cross that featured an infant and read, “If They Only Came With Instructions!” The implication was that parenting is a difficult job and a handbook of instructions, similar to a map, would be extremely useful.
This same need is expedient in our spiritual walk with the Lord. That is why God gave us the Bible. You might call it God’s GPS.
In Genesis, Abraham was instructed to leave his homeland and to sojourn in the wilderness. He obeyed God’s voice, leaving father, family and friends. Abraham journeyed, dwelt, experienced, endured and waited patiently while he was maneuvered through the wilderness. He believed what God had told him and it was counted unto Abraham as righteousness. He was reminded that from his loins would descend a multitude of people, great in number like the stars in the heavens. Abraham was mapping out his claim. He communed with God, he watched the sky, he lived a nomadic life and he waited patiently to arrive at his destination. There were probably days when he felt like he was going around in circles.
As we navigate our own personal spiritual journeys, we seek illumination for our path. How do we get where we are going? What is the best route? Where do I turn? Are we almost there?
Here are a few scripture verses that give us direction. Matthew 16:24 tells us, “Take up the cross and follow Him.” Isaiah 30:21 says, “This is the way, walk in it.”
Proverbs 3:5-6 tells us, “He shall direct your paths.” In Proverbs 37:23, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord. ...” In Proverbs 16:9, “A man’s heart deviseth his way: but the Lord directeth his steps.”
Isaiah 48:17 reminds us, “... I am the Lord ... which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go” and Isaiah 43:19 says, “Behold, I will do a new thing; ... I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”
We do not have to wander, pay tolls, cross rivers, climb high mountains, or get lost. Why not? Because of God’s GPS! “I’m using my Bible for a roadmap.”
The 10 Commandments tell me what to do; the 12 disciples are my road signs; the children of Israel used it, too. They crossed the Red Sea of destruction, for God was there to see them through. There will be no detours in heaven; no rough roads along the way. I’m using my Bible for a roadmap and my last stop is heaven some sweet day.
Want to go?
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.