Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Mark 10:17-22 tells the story of a rich young man who came to Jesus and asked an important question: What must I do to inherit eternal life? The man had convinced himself of two things:
1. Eternal life was something you could inherit or earn.
2. When Jesus told him to keep the commands of God, he was convinced he had always done that perfectly since his youth.
Jesus knew eternal life isn’t something you earn or achieve, and he also knew no one perfectly keeps the commands of God.
Look at how Jesus responds: 21) Jesus looked at him and loved him.
Mark didn’t say Jesus was critical of him, or judged him; Jesus looked at him and loved him! That’s important to know for what comes next.
21) … “One thing you lack,” he said. “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.”
22) At this the man’s face fell. He went away sad, because he had great wealth.
Jesus isn’t being harsh by requiring this; he is being loving! He wants to give the man something better than what he currently possesses.
When Jesus asked the man to sell all he owned, he offered him a trade: give up your earthly wealth and I’ll give you eternal treasures in heaven! Let me tell you, the prize of heavenly treasure surpasses any amount of wealth you can gain on this earth!
Let’s be clear: Jesus may not ask you to sell all your possessions and give them to the poor. But Jesus may ask you to give up something else that is important to you! Our first instinct when that happens is to see it as a burden to give up something.
Don’t look at the burden of what you are asked to give up to follow Jesus; look at the blessing!
Jim Elliot was a missionary who was killed trying to take the gospel to an unreached group of people in Ecuador. In his journal he wrote this: “He is no fool to give up what he cannot keep, to gain what he cannot lose.”
The things we have and value in this life will not last, and they won’t go with us when we die. With Jesus and the young man, the moment wasn’t about what Jesus asked the man to give up; it was about what Jesus wants to give him: a front row seat to see the Kingdom of God come to earth. We get the same invitation!
“Jesus didn’t come into this world to take your joy, but to give you His!” — Dave Clayton
Joel Owen is lead pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Kingsport.