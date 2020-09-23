Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I live next to a local middle school and one evening as I was sitting out back enjoying the cooler summer temperatures, I could hear a football coach offering “words of encouragement” to his athletes. This was a bit of a nostalgic moment which quickly facilitated a flood of memories from my teenage years. I have many memories from my high school days, practicing in sweltering conditions, with echoes of motivational statements from my coaches.
These coaches were inspiring, motivating, encouraging and focused on making me a better athlete! I also believe they role-modeled important beliefs and qualities that I should embrace. I recall my coaches endorsing Christian beliefs and, each night we played a game, we knelt in prayer, and prayed “The Lord’s Prayer” before we went onto the field. That profoundly impacted me to the extent that during one tough game we were playing, during several huddles on the field, I was leading my fellow teammates in prayer. We were victorious that night — I give God all the credit and glory for that victory!
For followers of Jesus Christ, the Bible offers much encouragement as well. There are many scriptural passages that are encouraging. As one endorses faith and belief in Jesus Christ, the Bible says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
When you review the preceding verses you realize that the Apostle Paul was able to proceed during tough times with the power of Jesus Christ, who was Paul’s Lord and Savior. Deuteronomy 31:6 also offers encouragement, “be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.”
The Bible offers us reassurance that God is with those who believe in Him when they are in the midst of turmoil. “For the Lord your God is He who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory.” (Deuteronomy 20:4)
Isaiah 40:31 is also very encouraging, “For those who trust in the Lord will gain new strength; they shall soar on wings like eagles; they shall run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
Thank you Father God for providing us with Your Word which is very inspirational and provides us with the encouragement we need!