Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
NOTE: The story in today’s message is referenced in Matthew 14, Luke 9 and Mark 6.
A recent Sunday online sermon described a busy day in our Lord’s ministry. He had preached a lengthy sermon on the mountain and the day was growing late. Thousands of people in attendance were hungry. The disciples asked Jesus to send the crowds away, so they might buy a meal in the distant village. In response, Jesus said, “You feed them.”
Pure faith and obedience of a young boy in the multitude made all the difference in the way the story ended. He freely offered all a brown bag lunch of bread and fish. No doubt, many adults in attendance carried as much, but the young boy led the way. He set the example. The multitude was fed. Enough leftovers were gathered to sustain each of the 12 disciples, during what would become a very long night sailing on stormy waters.
The disciples set sail. Jesus appeared, walking on the churning waves, in the fourth watch of the night. That was usually the darkest time just before dawn. Through comfort of a satisfying meal, and cheerful words announcing his presence during the storm, our Lord had been a present help.
We continue to navigate through troubled times amid COVID-19. People are still in need of food. Fear threatens to steal our peace of mind. Spiritual darkness surrounds us at times, and physical storms are looming on the horizon.
This week, Shades of Grace fed the 10,000th meal to the community since the pandemic restrictions were announced in March. Work of the church can never be stopped. As children lead the way, people will not go hungry. As men and women obey the Master’s voice, the storms of life can’t overwhelm us. We are more than over-comers through Christ who loves us. The psalmist reminds us that even though weeping endures for a night, joy will come in the morning.
You feed them. Better days are on the way. God is with us. It is well!