I woke up this morning hearing the song we hardly ever hear anymore, “Wonderful Words of Life.” The first verse is “Sing them over again to me, Wonderful words of life, Let me more of their beauty see, Wonderful words of life; Words of life and beauty Teach me faith and duty.”
I love this song because it tells us to repeat the Word of God over and over again for we are to “stir up your pure minds by way of remembrance” (2 Peter 3:1); as we do that, then more of their beauty we see. The more we dwell on the Word of God, the more precious it becomes and voices from this world will fade away. Jesus said that His word will never pass away (Mark 13:31) and that you can count on.
These words teach us something called “faith and duty.” Not only are we to walk by faith, but faith demands something and it is called duty. James 2:26 states that, “... faith without works is dead.” Therefore, we demonstrate our faith by what we do. Also, Titus 2:12 tells us, we are to “deny ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly.” There are a lot of people who profess the Lord, but do not want to live according to His word.
The second verse says, “Christ, the blessed One, gives to all Wonderful words of life; Sinner, list to the loving call, Wonderful words of life; All so freely given, Wooing us to heaven.” The verse tells us that Christ gave it all as we find in that wonderful passage of John 3:16, “For God so loved that he gave ...”. He gave all for us that we might have life. The word of God calls sinners back to himself. Matthew 11:28 says, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” He calls us by the Holy Spirit to come to him and reminds us of His precious word and promises.
This verse also tells us of Heaven, the wonderful place that one day we will call home. We, as His children are longing to hear him say, ‘well done.’ “Come, ye blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” (Matthew 25:34). If you do not receive Jesus as your savior, then the only choice left is a place of everlasting punishment (Matthew 25:46).
The last verse tells us, “Sweetly echo the Gospel call, Wonderful words of life; Offer pardon and peace to all, Wonderful words of life; Jesus, only Savior, Sanctify us forever.” This verse tells us that the only place that life is found is in the Gospel and this also is the only place that forgiveness and peace is found. It is offered to all who will receive it, for Jesus is “... the author of eternal salvation” and is freely given to all who obey him (Hebrews 5:9).
The refrain, “Beautiful words, wonderful words, Wonderful words of life.”
We can have guidance through life, the hope of heaven, and salvation in Christ by believing and obeying the “Wonderful Words of Life.” In Matthew 4:4 Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.”Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.