By MIKE BEVERLY
Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
I marched in darkness with my Milligan College friends (circa 199-) up a slow switchback on the Appalachian Trail. We had parked at Carvers Gap and had just broken the tree line and entered into an area known around here as “The Balds.” Few trees grow on this portion of the mountain.
Once we got to Jane Bald, we did three things: We flung down our sleeping bags and blankets, turned off our flashlights, and lay down to look up at the stars. It was so dark up there! But the cloudless sky and moonless night meant a major change in perspective: The stars shone so brightly! And there were so many! It was like grains of sugar poured out on a black velvet blanket.
It was certainly cold and dark up there, but the millions of twinkling lights all signaled to us we were in the right place! We shivered, and marveled, and sang our songs together by the light of the shining stars.
So, sometimes things get a little dark — a little cold, even. Sometimes we find ourselves missing the warmth and comfort of better times. It can get easy, during dark days, to complain about our lot in life. It’s easier still to blame others for our lot in life.
“I would have won except for ...”
“I’d be there now if it wasn’t for ...”
None of these things make the darkness brighter. None of these things bring warmth back to our hearts and souls. The only way to change things is to become a source of light and warmth yourself.
The Apostle Paul writes, “Do everything without grumbling or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, ‘children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation.’ Then you will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of life. And then I will be able to boast on the day of Christ that I did not run or labor in vain.” (Philippians 2:14-16)
Do we pretend the darkness doesn’t exist? Of course not! It only means the light we shine must be all the brighter. The more firmly we hold to the word of life, the more we stand out. The purer we become at heart, the more important we become to those who shiver in the cold. Shine on!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.