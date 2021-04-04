Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Now on the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they and certain other women with them, came to the tomb bringing the spices which they had prepared. But they found the stone rolled away from the tomb. They went in and did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. And it happened, as they were greatly perplexed about this, that behold, two men stood by them in shining garments. Then, as they were afraid and bowed their faces to the earth, they said to them, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but is risen.’ “ (Luke 24)
The day we anticipated has arrived! Christians of every language, creed and color are celebrating the good news of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. He is forever the Prince of Peace and savior of the world. Christ Jesus has redeemed all things unto Himself and reconciled God with humanity. His promises are true.
The long journey of faith has now become sight. Cool, damp tombs echo with the hallelujah chorus of a great cloud of witnesses. These who have walked through the valley of shadows are now where all things are made new. Death could not stop them and the graves cannot restrain them. An old hymn says, “This world is not my home, I’m just passing through. My treasures are laid up somewhere beyond the blue. And I can’t feel at home in this world anymore.”
Events of a global pandemic this past year have brought us to a renewed reality that nothing in this universe is exempt from change. We live and we die. To everything there is a season. Because He lives, all fear is gone. Jesus our Lord is the resurrection and life. He provides an abundance that no other power on earth can equal.
The question of angels at the empty tomb is one you and I might ponder today. Why do we continue looking for love in all the wrong places? Why do we expect to discover life in places that constantly produce death?
You and I can never attain true life by conforming to religious rules and observing regulations. Jesus’ triumphant exit from that garden grave proves God’s love for us. We discover abundance of life by observing His command, “You shalt love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength, and love your neighbor as yourself.”
His resurrection power can live in your soul today. His joy can be your strength. His presence can be your comfort. His promise can be your assurance. He has many wonderful gifts designed just for you. Simply reach out by faith right now. He will never turn you away. It is well! Hallelujah!
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.