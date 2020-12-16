Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Far back in the deep woods of the North Fork Ridge, better known by locals as the Big Ridge, stands an elevated one-room cabin. It is equipped with a fold-down bunk, food storage cabinet and fold-down desk complete with a copy of the King James Bible.
There is stillness, peace and a feeling of closeness to God to one secluded in this place. It is erected some 16 feet above a rock outcropping where a sweet lady would go and send up prayers to her family serving in World War II.
In times past, a lone figure would sit on the cabin porch in an antique straight-back chair. Feet on the porch railing kept the chair tilted back. There it was easy to be still and feel the peace of God in nature.
2 Corinthians 13:11/14 tells us, “Finally, brethren, farewell. Be perfect, be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace shall be with you... (14) The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the communion of the Holy Ghost, be with you all. Amen.”
Though God is everywhere, it is good to have a special place, or “prayer closet,” in which to be still and communicate with Him.
At those times, one’s cup runs over.
Remember in Mark 4:38-39: “And he (Jesus) was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish? And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.”
A feeling of joy and peace in the thundering stillness of God’s presence floods the valley below and cascades upward toward heaven above. It spills the fruit of the Holy Spirit liberally upon all who wait in peace and stillness. It covers and puts at ease all cares, worries and concerns with diseases; death seems so welcome and life eternal so precious. Cares of life seem so very, very far away.
Psalms 89:15 says, “Blessed is the people that know the joyful sound: they shall walk, O LORD, in the light of thy countenance.”
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.