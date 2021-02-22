Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We use many words to express dismay. In these times of sickness we’ve not before beheld, it is not uncommon for isolation and social distancing to produce some or all of these reactions.
We may call it discouragement or despair. We may say we’re disheartened or discouraged. We may express dismay and fear from the awareness of the dangers we face with the coronavirus.
When you are feeling dismay, look to God’s promises to us through the prophets and saints. Go to the Lord for solace.
Here’s where to look:
Deuteronomy 31:8: “And the Lord, he it is that doth go before thee; he will be with thee, he will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.”
Joshua 1:9: “Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.”
Isaiah 41:10: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
1 Chronicles 22:13: “Then shalt thou prosper, if thou takest heed to fulfil the statutes and judgments which the Lord charged Moses with concerning Israel: be strong, and of good courage; dread not, nor be dismayed.”
2 Chronicles 20:15: “... Thus saith the Lord unto you, Be not afraid nor dismayed ... for the battle is not yours, but God’s.”
1 Chronicles 28:20 “And David said to Solomon his son, Be strong and of good courage, and do it: fear not, nor be dismayed: for the Lord God, even my God, will be with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee, until thou hast finished all the work for the service of the house of the Lord.”
God is not slack on the promises he has made for us. He never changes. What he spoke so many years ago still stands as His feelings toward us.
There is no adversary that will come before us that God cannot repel. Know God, know peace.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield.