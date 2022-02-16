Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Tis the season for expressing love. The heart-shaped boxes of candy are still on store shelves. The red, white and pink stuffed toys remain on display. The greeting card department holds a seasonal section just for Valentine’s Day. For those who love fruit, there are chocolate-dipped strawberries. Costly jewelry may cause your heart to skip a beat; others prefer special meals over special deals.
The theme of Love is the hub of the scriptures. The Bible says, “... Let us love one another, for love is of God and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love, does not know God, because God is Love.” (1 John 4:7-8)
There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. If the heart be the seat of emotion, then that emotion must be love and God is Love. Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed on us, that we should be called the children of God! (1 John3:1).
By this love will all men know that you are my disciples?
As followers of Christ, we are to love one another as Christ has loved us! Colossians 3:14 instructs us to put on love, while 1 Corinthians 13 describes love as patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud. Love never fails. “And above all things have fervent love for one another, for love will cover a multitude of sins.” (1 Peter4:8).
One of the cliches we hear regularly is proclaiming to love another unconditionally. One day, I confided to a close friend that I did not feel that I could love unconditionally. She was surprised to hear me say that, so I continued with my explanation. If I deposit my time, gifts, words, acts of service, or physical touch upon a recipient, I am expecting a dividend to show up in my own bank account of love.
Yes, I can demonstrate love to someone who does not return that sentiment. However, I really want my husband, children, family, congregants, etc., to love me in return. When I plant the seeds of love, I expect a harvest. Therefore, I believe Jesus is the only One who can truly love unconditionally.
Should we give up on love? No, we should demonstrate love all the more often.
The greatest commandment is to love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul and mind. The second is to love your neighbor as yourself. At the end of our day(s), the only condition that will matter is how we loved God and others!
Be mine? Signed, God.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.