Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
“Taste and see that the Lord is good …” — Psalm 34:8
I don’t know that you can crave what you haven’t experienced. You might want it, but that’s not the same. Dictionary definitions explain that when you want something, you feel a need for it; you reason that you would like to have it. But when you crave something, you experience a powerful longing and eagerly desire to obtain the thing.
Last fall Abbey and I planned a girls’ trip to Disney World! We were determined to pack as much into four days as possible, making detailed plans for our time in the parks. We mapped out our trek so we could ride our favorite rides multiple times and greet as many characters as possible. And, of course, we meticulously planned our food.
During this planning stage, we frequently checked social media to see what other people were doing and eating, then adjusted our itinerary accordingly. We noticed that everybody was talking about Cheshire Cat Tails at Magic Kingdom. These are puff pastries filled with vanilla custard and chocolate chips, topped with whimsical pink and purple icing. They looked delightful and every video had smiling people chewing away with eyebrows raised and moaning an approving, “MMMmmmm!” Cheshire Cat Tails went to the top of the list!
On day one in Florida, we headed to Magic Kingdom to have Cheshire Cat Tails for breakfast. We smelled them before we saw them, and it was glorious. When we did see them, we squealed as if we’d spotted a celebrity. They were handed to us in tiny paper trays, and we held them up for a quick picture. We found a place to sit on a low brick wall beside the Teacups and readied ourselves for the experience. Let me tell you, they so lived up to the hype! The Cheshire Cat Tails were warm and flaky and sweet. We MMMmmmm-ed just like the people on social media.
Then, a strange thing happened.
We talked about the Cheshire Cat Tails for the rest of the trip. We compared other food to them, we listed all the people we knew who would love them, and we kept talking about when we could get them again. We came home and were still all about them, so I found a recipe and we have enjoyed the experience several times since then.
You see, I saw a picture of Cheshire Cat Tails and wanted to taste them. I saw other people eating them and wanted that experience. But after I tasted them for myself, I had a deep, experiential knowing that led to a craving. All my senses were engaged and that made me crave more.
I say often that I want people to be hungry for God. I want them to crave Him, but like I said, I don’t know that you can crave what you’ve never experienced. So today, God, let us experience You. Maybe we have seen You move in others; maybe we have heard of the wonders You do, but today let us have our own experiential encounter with You, and let it lead us to crave more of You.
Kim Wheeler is the adult ministry director at Christ Fellowship in Kingsport.