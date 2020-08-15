Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In society today, there are not enough encouragers. By definition, an encourager is someone who inspires courage, spirit and confidence.
In the Christian Faith, Paul’s first letter to the Thessalonians tells us that an encourager in the church is someone who “builds the other up …” (1 Thessalonians 5:11).
In the Old Testament, one of the prolific themes is how God the Father is the great encourager of Israel. Just a few examples: God encourages the people to persevere in the wilderness with Moses; God encourages Joshua to lead the people forward into the Promised Land; God encourages David to rule justly and establish a house of the Lord. God often sent prophets to warn and admonish the people, but also to encourage them.
The New Testament is full of stories of encouragement. God the Son, Jesus, is the great encourager of the disciples and the people of Galilee and Judea.
And after Christ’s death and resurrection, we are introduced to what Jesus prefaces as the Great Advocate (John 14), the Holy Spirit, on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2). The Holy Spirit continues to be our life support for encouragement.
I believe God intended the world to be a place where we are encouraged in our faith and encouraged to walk in the ways of the Lord. A small amount of encouragement can change the trajectory of someone’s life, self-worth, and perspective of God.
Some of the most powerful ways I’ve witnessed encouragement is when it is intergenerational. When seniors encourage and mentor younger children and youth, it has a tremendous impact on those tasked with leading the future. Or when our children and youth visit and encourage the elderly population or shut-ins, it can really brighten up one’s day.
The reality is to be an encourager does not require any programmatic resources or money, and it does not require any theological training or speaking ability.
The world is full of critics. It has plenty of discouragers. It would be a better place if it were full of encouragers. Those who profess Christ as Lord and Savior should be the ones to lead the way.
Chris Brown is pastor at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport.