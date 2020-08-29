Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The Bible offers references to having the “light of life” and being a positive and “Christ-like” influence on others as being important. The Bible indicates for those who accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal Savior, they will have the light of life: “When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said: I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). This passage indicates those who have accepted Jesus as their Lord and personal Savior, they will achieve salvation and walk in the “light” of Jesus Christ.
For followers of Jesus Christ, what should happen next? The Bible does provide helpful insight and guidance: “For we are God’s workmanship created through Christ Jesus to do good works, which He has prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:10). An interpretation of this would be: get busy doing the work of the Lord. Also, as Jesus Christ is a shining light for us to follow, we should be the same for others as we reflect light and love of our Lord and Savior. “In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
We can demonstrate love and compassion as well as reflecting the “light of Christ” to others through many means: helpful assistance, mentor-ship, encouraging words. acts of kindness, going out of your way to help someone. We should love each other and offer hospitality to one another without grumbling (1 Peter 4:8-9).
The Bible encourages us to make statements to others that would be helpful and encouraging for them (Ephesians 4:29). We should also use whatever gift (skills and abilities) we have to help and serve others (1 Peter 4:10). If you are still not sure where to begin with reflecting the “light of Christ,” consider John chapter 21, where Jesus tells Peter: “If you love me, take of my lambs and feed my sheep.”
As followers of Jesus Christ walk in the world, clearly there is much work to do which the Bible teaches us we should be actively involved with while taking care of God’s lambs and sheep. How can we take care of God’s lambs and sheep and be a light reflecting the love of Jesus Christ onto others?
James Reasor is a chaplain at Ballad Health.