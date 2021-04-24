Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
1 Thessalonians 5:11: “Therefore encourage one another and build one another up.”
We live in a negative and difficult world. The endless news cycles fill us with despair and foster division. Social media can quickly become a comparison game that causes further problems. On top of all of this, let’s face it: Life is difficult. The last almost 15 months have thrown numerous challenges at us, and when you add it all together it can quickly lead to a defeated mindset and hopelessness.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ, however, calls us to live differently. In fact, instead of being people who foster discouragement, we ought to be people of encouragement. Paul says “therefore” in verse 11, which links us back to what he had talked about previously in the letter to Thessalonica, which is namely the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the love of God. What he is saying to the church is because you are loved by God and because Jesus saved you, you should encourage other people.
Paul himself knew the value of encouragement. After he met Jesus on the road to Damascus, God sent people to encourage him and to help him on his journey. Later on, when he was faced with excruciatingly difficult times and was in prison for preaching the Gospel, he asks for Timothy to come to him quickly. Why? He needed to be encouraged.
We all need encouragement and we are all called to be encouragers. We may not realize it, but when we encourage another person, God may use us to give them the strength for the struggles they are facing. DL Moody says this: “Many of us want to do great things for God, but few of us are willing to do little things.” Encouraging someone may seem to be a small thing, but in reality it is a big thing. It is a needed thing and it is a God thing.
Paul, Mark and Barnabas went on a missionary journey, but Mark deserted them on the journey. The Bible doesn’t tell us why he left; he went on his way after a particularly difficult time in Cyprus. Later on, Paul didn’t want to take him on another trip but Barnabas did. Barnabas took Mark with him and encouraged him in his walk with the Lord. Mark went on to write the Gospel of Mark and to tell countless people about Jesus. That is the value of encouragement. It may seem to be a small thing, but it can be a powerful thing that can make an eternal difference.
So find someone to love and encourage today. You won’t have to look very far to find someone who needs it.
Jon Reed is senior pastor at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.