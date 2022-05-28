Following is information about three ministers on the Southern Baptist Convention list released Friday who have verifiable connections to the Tri-Cities:
• 2010: Grover Bernard Lewis, Baptist pastor, Gillenwater Chapel Church, Nickelsville, was convicted on two counts of sexual battery and sentenced to six months in jail with all but five months and 15 days suspended.
"http://www.timesnews.net/News/2010/01/13/Nickelsville-pastor-found-guilty-of-sexual-battery
The list said the church was not listed on Southern Baptist Convention Workspace and was an unknown type of Baptist church.
• 2016: David Lee St. John, pastor, The Bible Truth Baptist Church, Bristol, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to six felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and three felony counts of rape of a child for activities with two girls under age 13 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison without chance of parole. The church dissolved after the pastor was arrested.
The SBC list has the church as an unknown type of Baptist one.
• 2017-18: In 2017, Mark Curtis Adams, 55, deacon and youth teacher, Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mount Carmel, was arrested on charges of child pornography and one count of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
"On May 7, 2018, Adams was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison in federal court after pleading guilty to a charge that he used a social media application called Kik to induce a minor child to engage in illegal sexual activity."
https://www.timesnews.net/news/crime/explicit-chats-with-minors-lead-to-10-year-sentence-for-hawkins-man/article_e1db51e7-17dc-586c-8342-f689cac75269.html.
The list says this is a Southern Baptist Convention church.
Other ministers and church employees from or involving Tennessee and other states were redacted partially, with no names, while others were redacted entirely without a state.