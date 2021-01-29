Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
It was my first full week at Camp Davy Crockett. The platform tents we stayed in smelled of canvas and adventure. I laid my sleeping bag and pillow out on the old army cot, placed my backpack next to the bed, and stepped outside. I then carefully rolled back the flaps of the tent and tied them neatly, stepping back and thinking that the whole scene was picture perfect.
The bell rang for dinner, and I left the campsite dappled in sunlight, calm and breezeless. I was in the dining hall halfway through dinner when I heard the clap of thunder, looked outside, and watched the torrential downpour.
Later I discovered the gravity of the situation.
That night I tried to sleep on the portion of my sleeping bag that was the least damp, but every movement I made caused the dampness to creep further into the place where I was sleeping. And it rained almost continuously for the next two days.
At some point my father came to my tent and found a dryer to dry my bag and helped me to find a mattress that hadn’t been soaked by the rain. But as we walked in the rain back to my campsite, he took the opportunity to ask me what I had learned. It might seem cold and impersonal in the moment of one’s wet and cold misery to ask such a question, but the fact is I learned more from that experience than if I had simply been reminded to keep my tent flaps closed. His love for me prompted the question.
“And you have forgotten the exhortation that addresses you as sons: ‘My son, do not take lightly the discipline of the Lord, and do not lose heart when He rebukes you. For the Lord disciplines the one He loves, and He chastises every son He receives.’ Endure suffering as discipline; God is treating you as sons. For what son is not disciplined by his father?” (Hebrews 12: 5-7)
This is what I have learned about hard experiences: They can be teaching experiences. The best response to the arrival of misery can be the words, “What can I learn from this?”
If the sun is currently shining on your life, please remember these words for later: God can teach us in the midst of our suffering, if we are willing to learn.
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.