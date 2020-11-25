Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” (Isaiah 9:2)
Things have been a bit different this year for those who observe the liturgical church calendar. Some say we lost Lent, Easter, Pentecost and All Saints Sunday, just to name a few. COVID-19 has interrupted life and schedules in ways unheard of in our brief lifetime. Worship methods and services have been modified and adapted to accommodate these complicated days of pandemic. I choose to believe these special seasons were not lost at all. They are simply misplaced.
You and I are approaching the important season of Advent with much anticipation of better times to come. After all, Advent means “arrival, or coming of Jesus.” In Christian tradition, we are called to seek a personal relationship with Immanuel as He comes to offer life more abundantly. Sometimes in the busy rush of living, we become the proverbial innkeeper who cannot find room for the Lord in our hearts.
Advent involves the four Sundays leading into Christmas. There are five candles in an Advent wreath, and one is lit each Sunday. These candles represent hope, love, joy and peace. Eventually all four will be burning, and a white center candle that represents Christ will be added on Christmas Day.
The important thing for us to remember is Jesus has already come. He reigns in the hearts of all who allow space for His presence to dwell. His radiant light overshadows all the complications and problems that life and global pandemic can throw our way. He loves everyone unconditionally and invites you to participate in all this holy season represents.
His presence brings light into a dark and fear-filled world. As Advent arrives this year, focus on all we have gained through these difficult days, and seek to rediscover the traditions that have temporarily been misplaced. You will see the most precious gift our world has received. He is Lord!
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
