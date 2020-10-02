Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Well bless her heart, people just don’t change, do they?”
Have you ever heard that before? Ever had that said about you? Maybe you’ve even said it a time or two yourself?
Well, allow me to tell you something that is very, very important. That statement is patently false. And incredibly destructive to the human heart.
Now, before you throw your paper … allow me to explain.
We know that people do actually change, right? My girls are 6 and 2 today. And you know what? They’ve changed a lot over those few short years (let alone the last two weeks)!
People can, and do, change.
“Ah, BUT,” you say, “that is a different kind of change. It requires no effort!”
I hear you. Allow me to offer another example.
When I started college, I weighed about 180 pounds soaking wet and I could barely do a pull-up. Over the years, I worked out, ate better, and my body changed.
People can, and do, change.
“Ah, BUT,” you protest. “Those are all PHYSICAL changes. Mostly folks use this phrase in a moral sense ... and people don’t change morally.”
I hear you. But you’re still wrong.
How do people change physically? People change through the passage of time and natural human development. People change through actual effort and training. So, if that’s true physically, why is it not true emotionally, spiritually or morally?
Any person, even you, can change. Change is very possible. In fact, it’s essential for anyone who wants to live in the Kingdom of God (both now and in eternity). Most of us don’t experience any real life change because we’ve been told that there’s nothing we can do. We just can’t change. It might happen in a supernaturally miraculous instant, but that’s it (and it can by the way, but doesn’t always). And so ... we don’t change, because we don’t try.
Please don’t forget, humans are saved (and transformed) by grace through trust in Jesus and His Kingdom. Grace is opposed to earning, but it is not opposed to effort. There are things you can do, practices you can undertake, discipline you can invoke, training you can begin that will help you grow and change spiritually and morally.
The world today needs a church that, if nothing else, is willing to put in the effort. God will take care of the rest. It’s what He does.
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.