Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The verses for today’s devotional reading from the gospel of John (John 3:14-21) contain one of the most familiar scriptures of the new testament. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (NIV)
The message is loud and clear. Are we listening to the clarion call? The gift of grace is freely offered to all people. We live during a time in which some people seem to enjoy preaching a message of exclusion. I once heard a Christian say, “I’d rather be excluded for whom I include, than to be included for whom I exclude.”
Throughout Jesus’ parables and sermons describing the kingdom of God, the last, least, lost and lonely folk are especially invited to participate in His life of abundance and extravagant hospitality. We are admonished in the Proverbs to include at the table those who have nothing else to give except their presence.
The scriptural context for today’s inspiration surrounds a conversation between Jesus and a religious leader named Nicodemus. Both were scholars and teachers of Moses’ law. We read that Nicodemus came under cover of darkness, when no one else was around, to seek the answers to some of life’s important issues. I sometimes refer to him as “the original Nick at Night.” There, this man, whose Greek name meant “victory of the people” learned how to claim the wonderful promise of peace with God and assurance that the Holy Spirit will guide all who seek to experience this fullness of joy and satisfaction.
Jesus referred to the Old Testament story of their ancestors who were being killed in the desert by poisonous snakes. The only remedy Moses could provide was a statue of melted bronze, fashioned in the likeness of a deadly serpent. As this image was lifted up, and the suffering people looked upon it, they were healed. Jesus told Nicodemus he was actually standing in the presence of the very one who would soon be lifted up on a tree as hope for a dying people.
Are you trusting in the Lord today? An old gospel hymn is simply titled, “Look and Live.” These words come to mind: “I will tell you how I came, hallelujah! To Jesus when He made me whole. ‘Twas believing on His name, hallelujah! I trusted and He saved my soul.”
We ALL are included in God’s redeeming plan.
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.