Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Every movement creates waves. We can’t see them, but anytime something physical moves it creates sound waves. Those waves travel through space, atmosphere, through objects.
Energy creates movement and sound — even when we don’t hear those sounds.
In our neighborhood of the Milky Way galaxy, the biggest, most energetic force generating the greatest amount of movement is our sun. It’s the most powerful and most active heavenly body around us. The sun is in constant motion and creating vibrations or waves of sound that we can’t always hear. We see the light from the sun (or rather we see because of the light from the sun) and we enjoy its warmth but we can’t hear its sound. That is, until recently. Scientists have been analyzing the vibrations and sounds waves generated by the sun to understand its magnetic fields and the effects of sunspots and solar flares.
The simple sounds the sun creates helps gain a better understanding of how the sun works. NASA researchers have found a way to record the sound waves generated by the sun and then scale them up to audible human hearing range. The sun is singing a song.
In Psalm 19, David wrote his own song. “The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship. Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him (their Maker) known.”
All creation is generating a song of praise to our God. Psalm 19 describes how this message of praise is always spreading throughout every part of the earth and creation whether we see or hear it or not.
Then the song shifts to the message that God sends us. His words teach us how to follow God. “The instructions of the Lord are perfect, reviving the soul. The decrees of the Lord are trustworthy, making wise the simple. The commandments of the Lord are right, bringing joy to the heart. The commands of the Lord are clear, giving insight for living. ... They are more desirable than gold, even the finest gold. They are sweeter than honey, even honey dripping from the comb. They are a warning to your servant, a great reward for those who obey them.”
God’s message to us shows us how to build our life as a song of praise to our God. It strengthens, guides and warns us so our life joins the song of everlasting praise. The final verse of this song expresses a humble prayer and aspiration: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart” (the parts of my life that are seen by others and those parts hidden away that remain unseen) … may it all “be acceptable and pleasing to you, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”
Every movement creates vibrations, waves. Every action, every word, every thought — whether hidden away or visible, public or private — is forming a song. What kind of song is your life creating? By following the Lord’s instructions through His word, our life joins a song of praise to him. May our words and thoughts be pleasing to the Lord, our rock and redeemer.
Titus O’Bryant is executive pastor at Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City.