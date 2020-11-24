Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Many years ago, while serving in the U.S. Navy, I would muster (gather) for roll call at the beginning of the workday. This was an “all-hands” mandatory event where absence was not acceptable unless permission to miss this event was provided in advance.
During the morning muster, the “plan of the day” would be read and reviewed with personnel present that provided information about the mission for the day. Also, assignments would be made for each person of the work center. This was an excellent means of providing information to personnel with clarification of the mission and assignments provided. Personnel clearly knew what was expected of them and what they needed to do to have a satisfactory performance.
For followers of Jesus Christ, how do they receive the “plan of the day?” Clearly, time spent reading the Bible and involvement in personal Bible studies is critical. Time spent with God and His son Jesus Christ through meditation and prayer is essential. Fellowship with fellow believers of Jesus Christ is significantly important. These activities and practices will help with maintaining focus on the mission and plan God has for us. As you determine what God’s plan is for you, getting to work and carrying out God’s “plan of the day” is critically important.
Isaiah is an Old Testament (Holy Bible) prophet whom God called upon to carry out work that needed to be completed. Isaiah 6:8 (NIV) says this: “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying ‘whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I (Isaiah) said, ‘Here am I. Send me.’ ” Isaiah clearly kept his focus on God and whatever plans his Heavenly Father had for him. As he received the call for a specific mission, Isaiah quickly responded with acceptance and willingness to proceed with the mission before him. What a role model for us! I wonder, though, why we are not always looking for God’s mission for us or actively desiring to carry it out when provided for us.
Ephesians 2:10 (NIV) provides clear guidance that God has work planned for us to do: “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
If you’re not sure about what work God wants you to do, consider the gifts and talents He gave you upon creation. After developing and understanding your gifts and skills, consider what needs exist around you. Prayer, time spent in God’s Word, as well as exploration of the needs around you, will help guide you in a direction where there is work that God wants you to do. As you are God’s workmanship with work He has planned for you to do, are you ready to say, “Here am I, send me”?
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.