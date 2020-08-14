Hatred, violence and death threats have escalated toward American Christians, Trump supporters, and those who voice opposition to any segment of the Democrat/Socialist platform.
“Islamist militants are targeting Christians in Burkina Faso” (WP-8/21/19), “14 Worshippers Massacred at Burkina Faso Church Service as Islamic Persecution of Christians Accelerates” (CBN-12/2/19), “Burkina Faso Church Attack Leaves 24 Dead” (AF-P in Ouagadougou-2/17/20), and “1202 Nigerian Christians killed in first 6 months of 2020” (NGO-7/20 report) are headlines American broadcasters have ignored. Christians are being targeted, hunted and killed all over Africa, China, India and the Middle East.
My cousin, Jeff Riddering, is extending the Sheltering Wings ministry of his martyred brother in Burkina Faso. He’s training pastors and building churches despite the threat of death. I asked Jeff if there was a plan of action if the radical Muslims appeared, and he answered, “No.” When I inquired why not, he replied, “Only the terrorists have weapons, so they can’t defend themselves. And the Christians living there are not afraid of death.”
Jeff’s brother, Michael, knew the danger of working in that location; yet, he didn’t fear. He wholeheartedly believed and preached the apostle Paul’s declaration, “to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” (Philippians1:21) Those converted African villagers also look forward to life with Jesus when their time on earth is over. Their Christian beliefs give them hope and inner peace to live without fear.
My mind kept mulling over Jeff’s words about those Christians not being afraid to die. Introspection helped me recognize that I’m not afraid of death and what comes afterward, but I fear the possibility of suffering beforehand. And as much as I dislike this world, I want to stay in it long enough to witness certain people’s saving faith in Jesus Christ.
I don’t intend to put myself in harm’s way, but isn’t that what Jesus’ disciples did when they spread the gospel? Since the beginning of time, Satan has opposed God and His children on earth. Our spiritual warfare started with Satan lying to Eve, and it’s going to continue in its many forms until Jesus comes again. Jesus warned His followers about the world’s hate and persecution, but He also said He’d be with them and reward their perseverance.
Radical Islamists believe Allah will reward them in heaven if they murder “infidels.” Christianity teaches that salvation cannot be earned and only those who accept Jesus as Lord and Savior is gifted with eternal life. Quite a contrast of religious beliefs, but both contribute to one’s lack of fear. What do you believe?
The Bible says our earthly response to Jesus determines where our spirit goes after death. Scripture reveals more about hell than heaven, and maybe it’s because the Lord gives us a taste of His amazing love, goodness and power as we serve Him on earth.
Once we get a taste of that, we want more. The more we know and experience Jesus, the more we love Him and want to please Him.
After asking the Lord why He isn’t preventing the massacres of Christians, a thought entered my mind: These murdered Christians are much happier now in heaven than they were on earth. With that in mind, the older I get, the more I look forward to heaven. Sin has certainly ruined God’s perfect creation. I’m weary of pain, and dismayed with the evil and violence on this planet. Many disappointments in life and the disgusting current events in America reinforce that heaven is my real home and earth is just my temporary residence. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him — but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit.” (1 Corinthians 2:9-10)
Non-believers may think Christians are crazy for believing the Bible, but those who have made Jesus their Lord have experienced the Bible’s truth and power. “For the word of God is living and active.” (Hebrews 4:12) True Christians have never regretted their commitment. Personal experiences with the Holy Spirit and God’s miracles crush any naysayer’s ideas. Unbelievers may not fear God now, but they ultimately will.
If you’re a victim of a fatal shooting, will your soul enter heaven or hell? Are you afraid of death?