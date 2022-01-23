Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Spiritually speaking, are you a thermostat or a thermometer?
Think about it — a thermometer simply reflects the temperature around us, reacting to what is happening. If the room temperature is too cold, the thermometer tells you that; and if too hot, it lets you know. A thermometer is always influenced by its surrounding environment. A thermostat, on the other hand, regulates the temperature. If the room gets too cold, the thermostat goes into action and warms it up. Should the room get too hot, the thermostat is responsible for cooling it down. Rather than merely reflecting what goes on around it, the thermostat works to change it.
The mood of our nation today brings us back to the question: are we acting as thermostats or thermometers? Are we being reactive, simply reflecting the anger, hatred, uncertainty and despair that we see and hear so much around us? Or are we seeking to be God’s salt and light in His world? By calling us salt and light, Jesus intended for us to be agents of positive, godly change. Ideally, our families, schools, workplaces and neighborhoods ought to be better places because we as Christians are in them.
Are we being obedient to God’s call to be “holy,” to dare to live differently from those around us who do not know Christ? The challenge from God’s word is, “Come out from among them and be separate. …” (1 Corinthians 6:17) The Apostle Paul was a man who experienced many ups and downs in his life. So how was he able to endure the many trials and still make an impact for the Kingdom of God wherever he went? He said it clearly in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
I’m glad he didn’t say, “some things” or “a few things.” He said, “all things.” The bottom line: Christ in us gives us the strength to do everything He calls us to do. We can make a difference for God in our world. The Lord will not abandon us in the hard times; He’ll walk with us through them.
What about you? Are you responding like a thermometer, going hot or cold depending on the circumstances? Or are you allowing Christ to give you the strength to be a thermostat? Be the example Christ wants you to be wherever you go. When things get tough, remember “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.