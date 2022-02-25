Skepticism is fed by doubt — doubt that something is possible or true. After Philip said they found the promised Messiah, Nathanael verbalized his skepticism. The one whom Moses wrote about in the Law, the Christ whom the prophets also wrote about, the man they were waiting centuries for — he is alive at this particular time and happens to be nearby? Moreover, this rabbi was from Nazareth — a small place that didn’t offer any special education or prominence. Nathanael doubted the truth. His reply was “Nazareth! Can anything good come from there?” (John 1:46).
Today, people are still skeptical of Jesus’ identity. They discredit the Bible and don’t want to believe what it says. Unbelievers doubt there was a virgin birth of a perfect man, someone without sin. And this divine man was able to perform miracles, rise from the dead, and ascend into heaven in front of others. I have an acquaintance that surprised me with her response to my reference of a Bible story, “You don’t really believe that stuff, do you?” I answered that I did, and asked if she wanted to know why. (She did.)
Philip’s response to Nathanael was “Come and see” (John 1:46). The best way to remove doubt is to investigate the questionable idea, to see or test it for oneself.
Jesus greeted Nathanael by revealing his identity, “Here is a true Israelite, in whom there is nothing false” (John 1:47). Jesus proved that He knows everyone’s thoughts, hearts and even location by also telling Nathanael that He saw him under the fig tree before Philip called him. Nathanael was convinced, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the King of Israel” (1:49).
Thomas had to see the nail marks in Jesus’ hands, and put his finger where the nails were and his hand into Jesus’ side in order to believe that He was alive. Jesus appeared to Thomas, addressed his desired proof, and told him to stop doubting and believe. Thomas’ response was, “My Lord and my God!” (Luke 20:28).
Who do you think Jesus is? If you don’t believe the Bible is trustworthy and that Jesus is the Savior of the world, perhaps you need to investigate. Atheist Lee Strobel did extensive research and ended up becoming a Christian and writing the book “The Case for Christ.”
Jesus preached, “Seek and you will find” (Matthew 7:7). Perhaps that’s why cults threaten their members with expulsion or death if they read the Bible or converse with Christians — because God’s Word is powerful. “For the word of God is living and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 5:12).
Have you personally tested the Bible? Have you experienced firsthand that Jesus’ promises come true and if you do what He says, the stated outcome happens? Through the prophet Malachi, God encouraged the Israelites to test Him with their tithes.
My husband and I wanted to know if that was still applicable, so we compared our yearly income to the increased percentage of our tithing for several years. And we witnessed the Lord’s faithfulness and surprising creativity. The Old Testament principles given by God are still valid today.
If you happen to be a skeptic about the Bible’s accuracy and relevancy, go ahead and test it for yourself. When you earnestly seek to know the Truth, Jesus reveals Himself to you in some personal way. He did with Nathanael and Thomas, and He still makes Himself known to seekers today.
Making Jesus Christ your Lord and Savior enables you to feel God’s presence and experience His power. And developing a personal relationship with Him has amazing benefits. If you doubt me, “Come and see.”