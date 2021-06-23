Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
In the Bible, Matthew chapter 25, Jesus Christ shares a parable about the “sheep and the goats.” As you read the story you understand Jesus is
differentiating between the positive and negative qualities of humanity and how judgment someday will occur. Sheep have positive qualities; goats have negative characteristics. As a person reads this parable, they would undoubtedly want to be associated with the qualities of sheep and not a goat!
Jesus describes the individuals with “sheep-like” qualities as those who took care of people who were hungry, thirsty, needed clothes, had no home, were sick and imprisoned.
As Jesus came to earth in human form, He experienced humbling times when He was hungry, thirsty, had no home, had His clothes stripped from Him and was imprisoned. During this humbling and demeaning time, He was also mocked, scorned, nailed to a cross and crucified despite not being charged with any real crimes or
wrongdoing. Those who treated Jesus Christ this way would undoubtedly be classified as “goats.”
As we read the parable, a quick question comes to mind: “Hmmm, am I a sheep or a goat?” As you examine yourself, I suppose you would look for the presence of sheep- or goat-like qualities.
In the parable, Jesus describes the qualities of sheep as being selfless; they took care of the needs of others and perhaps made sacrifices in doing so.
God inspires me to write the articles I do, and they are often related to real-life events going on around me!
I know a group of men I attend church with at Grace Point Fellowship in Kingsport who demonstrate these positive Biblical qualities, as well as those other “sheep-like” qualities. Thank you, Grace Point Fellowship and the gentlemen I mentioned, as well as several local businesses (Prendergast Construction and Builders FirstSource) for the assistance you recently provided to an elderly couple in a critical time of need! I’m sure Jesus will say to you someday: What you did for these elderly souls, you did unto me. Well done good and faithful servants!
To everyone who helped this elderly couple, you are great role models and provide much inspiration for me! Thank you for your acts of kindness!
Several Bible verses come to mind when I read this parable:
“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:21, NIV)
“Therefore by their fruits you will know them.” (Matthew 7:20, NKJV)
“As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart.” (Proverbs 27:19, NIV)
The Bible is an essential instruction manual for us to follow; it leads us in a direction to exhibit sheep-like qualities and take care of others. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.