Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
In Galatians 6, the heading for this chapter reflects “doing good to all.” This is important guidance, which should encourage us to proceed in a direction that will help others. In the opening of Galatians 6, we are asked to “carry each other’s burdens” (verse 2). As we read about Jesus Christ in the New Testament, we observe his actions and understand he was a servant for mankind who did good for all and certainly carried others’ burdens. What a role model — one that guides us regarding the importance of sowing quality seeds that perhaps can assist with the burdens of others!
The Bible tells us that “a man reaps what he sows.” (Galatians 6:7/NIV)
“Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.” (Galatians 6:8/NIV) This passage clearly informs us that if we sow seeds while seeking to please the Spirit (God), a positive outcome will occur! However, those who sow in a manner to “please their flesh” will “reap destruction.” This way of thinking and viewing the probable outcomes certainly reflects a dichotomous way of discernment, which should make it easier to decide what actions to take when sowing seeds!
As we decide, and begin to sow seeds, the Bible provides insight regarding if a good decision was made: “Each one should test their own actions. Then they can take pride in themselves alone, without comparing themselves to someone else.” (Galatians 6:4/NIV) As we observe the fruit of our labor, that alone should confirm that a good decision was made. As we judge for ourselves if our work was that which God would honor and be pleased with, the fruit will be present of which we may be proud, and we would not need to measure our worth as compared to someone else.
“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.” (Galatians 6:9-10/NIV)
Please plan to sow seeds in a manner that will please the Spirit (God) and reap greater rewards than could be possibly imagined. As Jesus Christ taught, and certainly modeled, do not become weary. Continue to sow good seeds, while doing good for all people!
Are you willing to become “a faithful sower?”
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.