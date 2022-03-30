Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
There is a lot of speculation concerning the role of the United States in relation to prophetic events. We do not need another feel-good message about the church getting out of here by way of a “rapture,” nor do we need another “the sky is falling” scenario to stir up even more fear than we are already facing daily.
There is hope to those of us who are wondering about the future. Most of what is being preached today concerning America and the future is filled with fear, anger and despair. The Bible gives us a much different outlook.
The enemy of the church, of God and all that He purposes, desires to thwart the will of God for our nation, the church and, thus, the world. He has managed to get our eyes off the reality of how God has used our nation as a major player in advancing the kingdom of God on the Earth. That being so, what should our attitude be toward the future of our nation?
The marketing of fear has reached extreme levels, both in the church and in the world. Yet we were never tasked with a message of preaching fear but instead one of love and hope for all men. The “gospel” is good news.
In Daniel 2:35, a great rock is described, “that struck the image and became a great mountain and filled the whole Earth.” This portion of scripture describes four great empires that collapsed: Babylon, Persia, Greece and Rome. None of these empires were godly empires, and in fact, each of them became increasingly ungodly, wicked, perverse and corrupt. But a “great rock” was hurled down from a high mountain into the foundation of these systems of man, and they were destroyed. This “great rock” is none other than our King and Lord, Jesus the Christ. His kingdom will fill the whole Earth.
Daniel 2:44 declares, “And in the days of these kings the God of heaven will set up a kingdom which shall never be destroyed; and the kingdom shall not be left to other people; it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand forever.” Instead of proclaiming a fear-based message that this world is on its way to destruction, we see here that the future of our world is to be filled with the one Great Rock, Jesus and His kingdom.
Our world, our nation and all the peoples, tribes and nations are destined for the reality of a world that is ruled by the King of peace, our Lord, Jesus the Christ. America’s future is one of hope and not of despair. This gives hope in the face of the fear, despair and angst of the times we are in. These are the days the prophets spoke of. These are the days Jesus foretold. These are the days the apostles proclaimed.
These are days of hope, for it is our Lord and His kingdom that shall prevail.
Richard Hamm gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Oregon, and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport.