Ah, Watauga Lake! Majestic, beautiful, deep and COLD. The teens were with me on a warm, sunny day. It was time to enjoy God’s creation by stepping into the waters of the Shook Branch Swimming Area, and ...
Wow. Okay. We can do this. Just ... take another step, and. ....
“How refreshing!” I said to my teens. They were standing in the same water I was. They eyed me balefully. There was no sugar coating this one. It had rained the night before, bringing down cold water from the mountains into the deep lake. Every step forward into the water was a new tutorial in the concept of “cold.”
And yet we advanced. Sure, we gritted our teeth, and every step was an adjustment. But we did adjust. Within minutes, we were swimming, splashing and playing, and carrying on as if we had lived in the waters of the lake our entire lives.
To anyone who is considering intensifying their walk with God, I have this advice, given in two parts:
Part One: Expect resistance. Your enemy, the Devil, as he is called, will not want you moving in the direction of God. He will work to make your life more miserable as you attempt to be closer to God. We deceive ourselves if we believe for a moment that our lives are easier for following Jesus. Everyone who is a disciple of Jesus must come to terms, at one point or another with the fact that there is a cross on the building.
Part Two: Don’t give up! If swimming in a cold lake requires adjustment, how much more so does the life of a Christ follower? Every day, every step of faith is an adjustment, a turning away from sin, a turning toward the behaviors and ways of the children of God. And check out the benefits of doing so!
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)
We are conditioning our bodies and souls for “The Life Eternal.” Let’s adapt, and embrace what God gives us!
