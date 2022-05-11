“Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” — Ephesians 6:13/NIV
I used to play football in high school. During those days a substantial amount of time was devoted to physical fitness routines that would make me stronger and a better athlete. I also spent time studying plays from the playbook so that I could execute blocking routines to open holes for the running backs.
Watching game films of the fierce opponents was essential in order to be prepared for their trickery and dominating qualities. Sometimes my teammates and I did all the right things to prepare for battle, yet on occasion we were not victorious.
Much like a worthy athlete, in our Christian walk, we may seek to do all the right things to be prepared and hopeful of victory. How should a follower of Jesus Christ prepare for the battles to be faced? Ephesians 6:11 (NIV) tells us to “put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.”
As a football player wears protective gear to shield themselves against their adversary, a Christian must equip themselves against the devil’s schemes! The Bible tells us our struggles are not against humanity, but against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. (Ephesians 6:12)
Ephesians 6:13 tells us to put on the “full armor of God” so that when we are faced with satanic challenges, we will be able to stand firmly. Each piece of the protective gear (belt of truth; breastplate of righteousness; feet fitted with the gospel of peace; shield of faith; helmet of salvation; sword of the Spirit) relates to qualities referenced by the Bible that Christians should have while seeking to live a righteous life. (Ephesians 14-17).
When fighting “against the powers of this dark world,” humans are vulnerable to the devil’s schemes and trickery. With the full armor of God, we will “be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power.” (Ephesians 6:10).
What better advantage could someone have than strength from our Heavenly Father? When we are battling Satan, it most likely will involve human battles with individuals he has influenced. Reading about Judas Iscariot, we learn that Satan indwelled him and influenced his actions leading to his betrayal of Jesus Christ. Followers of Jesus Christ will definitely face the same type of opposition from human beings under the influence of Satan! We’d better be ready!
Put on the “full armor of God” so you can firmly stand your ground and be victorious against the powers of the dark world and the devil’s schemes and trickery! Amen!
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
