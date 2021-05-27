Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Who are the people that have influenced your life? Is it a family member, teacher, friend, pastor or mentor? It is not always the people we know who have the greatest influence on our lives.
In the last few years, influence marketing has become big business thanks to the advent of social media. A group of people known as influencers are paid to endorse and influence the purchasing of products using their own social media following. Youth and children are already familiar with this marketing ploy as it is a common sight on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube or TikTok.
When I was a child, a flashy Lego commercial on the television channel Nickelodeon would have prompted me to ask my mother and father for a new Lego set. In today’s world, my son will observe another child gleefully playing with a certain Lego set on a YouTube video and it will persuade him to ask for a set of his own.
As adults, we worry about the influence of social media on our own children and youth, but many of us are no different. We have let many pundits and so-called political experts influence our thoughts and feelings toward “others” in society: people we do not know, people we do not understand, and people we are unwilling to converse with because of an outside influence.
Maybe it is time to realign our influences. Many of the churches in our area are currently celebrating Pentecost, an event where the Holy Spirit descended upon the church in Acts 2 with a rush of mighty wind and tongues of fire. This was an event promised by Jesus in John 14 and an event that changed the trajectory of the church. The disciples went from hiding in fear to preaching with courage. They were filled with hope, not doom.
Jesus describes the Holy Spirit as something more than just an influence, but as the advocate who “will be with you forever.” The church, like the apostles in Acts 2, need God’s help to navigate the polluted influences of this world to see the Spirit of Truth.
Just remember that today, the things you do, the things you say — explicit or implicit, good or bad — will have an influence on those around you. Whether it is a word of encouragement, a prayer, or a smile, let your influence today reflect the Great Advocate, the Holy Spirit, at work in your life.
Chris Brown is pastor at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church in Kingsport.