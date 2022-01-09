Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
One of the benefits of being a school teacher is the reprieve we get when the new school year begins in August and again when we return from Christmas break in January. It is during these transition times that we get the opportunity to make all things new.
Think of a fresh new journal or notebook with the pages untouched and unwritten, ready to receive the penned words of a new journey. Once upon a time, my mother had a spiritual experience that demonstrates this concept of newness.
While she was in church, she had a vision of a slate and an eraser. She saw on the slate words she had experienced, like hurt, pain, war, death, disappointment, fear, sadness, abandonment, poverty, etc. While she was praying, the eraser — engaged by the hand of God — erased every bitter word from that slate and made it brand new. Mother’s slate had been full of the past, but God erased it. He gave her a chance to make all things new, to rewrite her story. She was presented with a clean slate for her new life in Christ!
This year, 2022, is proverbially a clean slate. Yours may have been like my mother’s or even worse. Many people, I know, have suffered the loss of family, finances and their futures. Some have become isolated and fearful. My mother was in that same sad place when her Savior reversed the curse for her. He will do the same for you.
The Bible says in Philippians 3:13-14 that we can forget those things behind us and we can press toward the mark, for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
Every waking day we are writing our own story. Here and now is an opportunity for us all to accept our “clean slate” and fill it with the fruits and works of the Holy Spirit. “See, I am making all things new.” (Revelation 21:5)
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.