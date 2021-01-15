By HANK HAYES
JOHNSON CITY — Bank of Tennessee President and CEO Dale Fair has been promoted to chairman of the board.
After nearly a decade of service with Bank of Tennessee, Fair’s leadership has been instrumental in the success of the bank culminating with 2020 being the best year in the bank’s 47-year history.
“Dale is one of the major titans of banking in our region! His long history is a legacy of what all senior bankers want to be. Dale is conservative and keeps a steady hand on the direction of the bank through the years,” said William B. Greene Jr., chairman of parent company BancTennCorp.
“I count every day a blessing to work for an organization that truly cares about the communities and customers it serves. To work for a visionary like Mr. Bill Greene and with my coworkers, that are more like family, is also a constant enjoyment. I sincerely appreciate the confidence and support that I have received,” Fair said.
A native of Elizabethton, Fair graduated from the University of Tennessee with B.S. and M.S. degrees while playing football for the Volunteers. After completing college, Fair was a high school teacher and football coach in Middle Tennessee for several years before moving back to Elizabethton in 1981 to accept a position at Citizens Bank.
In 2002, he left the banking industry to serve the needs of the community as county mayor of Carter County. Fair held the elected position for a term of four years. In 2006, Fair accepted the position of executive director of First Tennessee Human Resource Agency.
In 2012, Fair returned to the financial services industry as president and CEO of Carter County Bank, a division of Bank of Tennessee.
Fair was promoted to president and COO in 2013, and then to CEO in July of 2019.