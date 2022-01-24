POUND — Amy Tetterton’s parents were Pound natives, and that Southwest Virginia connection is steering her college studies.
Tetterton, from Hopewell, Virginia, says family visits to Pound during her youth included visits with her grandmother Dorothy June Short Mullins. Mommy Dorcie, as Tetterton called her, made a lasting impression on Tetterton with her quilts, and that impression was the basis of a Mellon Research Fellowship project to make a quilt.
Tetterton’s Project Heritage Quilt grew out of her studies at John Tyler Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University, and she hopes to encourage local interest in a 100-square quilt.
“I talked to my adviser about Granny’s quilts,” said Tetterton, “and how I feel like there’s so much talent here that goes untapped.”
That led to her designing her project, getting the Mellon fellowship and contacting people in the region about the project.
“My family is from here, and we made the journey to Pound every year, and I knew my immediate family and grandparents,” Tetterton said. “Making connections for this project meant that I was finding relatives that I’d never met.”
One of those relatives, cousin Terry Short, eased the process of meeting other relatives and contacting people who wanted to get involved. Local business owner Susan Downs-Freeman of the Fabric House is helping spread the word and providing registration forms and instructions for people wanting to contribute squares to the quilt.
“Terry’s been a tremendous help with this project,” Tetterton said. “I’d never met him, and now we talk all the time.”
The local Mountain Empire Older Citizens quilting circle that meets each Thursday at Pound Town Hall has gotten involved in planning to assemble the quilt. Each square will be 1 foot wide and tall, and volunteers are asked to include red in the design.
“Red was Dorcie’s favorite color,” Tetterton said, “and my piece of the quilt is dedicated to my grandmother.”
Tetterton said each square should tell a story about the participant’s family and community, with all those stories contributing to a broader story about the region.
“It’s important for people to know their culture and heritage and for young people to get to know that heritage before it’s lost,” Tetterton said.
Local church groups are also getting involved, and Tetterton hopes to get support from local colleges and museums. She said she is aiming to get the quilt completed by March, with plans for an unveiling at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
“My hope is that it can become a traveling exhibit with the goal of getting it displayed at the governor’s mansion,” Tetterton said
Tetterton says she still uses a quilt Mommy Dorcie made for her years ago, with a pattern of strawberries topped with green trim.
“It’s not just a Pound project,” Tetterton said. “I’d like to see all of Appalachia get involved. I started with the hope of getting 100 squares, but who knows? It never hurts to think big, and I hope this will be a bright spot of positivity for Pound.”
More information, including registration forms, can be found at Tetterton’s project website, projectheritagequilt.com, or by calling Tetterton at (804) 943-3474.