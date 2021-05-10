WISE — Wise County authorities are readying to extradite the suspect in Friday’s shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Monday that he has prepared extradition papers to file on 36-year-old James D. Buckland of Pound.
Buckland has been charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Buckland was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in what the Virginia State Police says was an exchange of gunfire between Buckland and Lane and another Norton officer who arrived at the scene.
According to the VSP, Lane had responded to an emergency call at the Murphy’s Express convenience store on Commonwealth Drive when he encountered Buckland.
Slemp said he had no details on Buckland’s condition Monday but was ready to request extradition when he is released from the hospital.
Buckland was on probation for felony convictions on manufacturing methamphetamine and manufacturing a controlled substance at the time of the shooting, according to Wise County court records. He was scheduled for trial May 21 on five counts of probation violation.
City officials said Saturday that Lane is doing well and recovering after surgery that morning for his injuries. State Police investigators are still working the case.