Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford and son Jamie, at podium, are shown during last month’s Lee County Planning Commission hearing on rezoning a 94-acre site in the Seminary area of the county. The commission voted 3-0 to deny the request.
JONESVILLE — The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county Planning Commission’s rejection of a rezoning request.
County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the Seminary community.
Wolford had filed a rezoning request to change the site from agricultural to M-2 industrial use so he could relocate his business from a leased site in Wise County.
Wolford, during a Dec. 21 Planning Commission public hearing on the matter, cited his desire to relocate to his home county and help create local jobs. Responding to residents’ concerns, he said the site would not be used for any blasting. Explosives component materials would not have been combined on site but stored in separate magazine structures, he added, and an office building and vehicle maintenance building would have been the only other structures built on the site.
The commission voted 3-0 to reject the request after hearing residents’ concerns including:
• A lack of Public Service Authority water or sewer service to the site;
• Impact on the Seminary area’s scenic quality;
• Effects that vehicle traffic or material spills would have on underground water supplies and the area’s karst geology;
• The possibility that other heavy industries could move onto the site later and affect residences and farms;
• Appalachia Explosives had not completed a purchase contract for the site.
While the Planning Commission can approve or reject zoning changes, the Board of Supervisors can endorse commission actions or vote to approve those changes.