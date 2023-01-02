Lee County rezoning hearing Dec. 21, 2022

Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford and son Jamie, at podium, are shown during last month’s Lee County Planning Commission hearing on rezoning a 94-acre site in the Seminary area of the county. The commission voted 3-0 to deny the request.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

JONESVILLE — The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county Planning Commission’s rejection of a rezoning request.

County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the Seminary community.

