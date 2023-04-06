BIG STONE GAP — The previous winter may have been mild, but Marsha Craiger says costs are doubling for some forms of home heating.
Craiger, coordinator for Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ Emergency Fuel Fund, said those costs will mean a boost in the fund’s goal for the first time in at least seven years,
“We paid out $258,000 in heating assistance to 1,023 clients and we’ve assisted more people this past winter,” Craiger said on Wednesday. “Costs for heating oil and coal almost doubled this past winter, and we don’t think it’s going to get any better.”
OPEC’s recent announcement that the cartel will cut oil production makes the outlook for heating oil prices even worse for 2023, Craiger said, and that means the fundraising goal for the Fuel Fund’s 47th annual Walkathon on May 7 has been set at $200,000.
“I’ve worked on the Fuel Fund for seven years, and the goal had always been set at $165,000,” Craiger said. “I can’t remember when it hadn’t been at that level.”
This year, Craiger said the Emergency Fuel Fund anticipates serving 1,000 older residents in the Wise, Lee, Scott counties and Norton area in 2023. The Fund has been a MEOC constant for almost five decades and pays electric bills or purchases wood, coal or heating fuel for those 60 and older in need.
“We weren’t surprised at how costs climbed this past year,” said Craiger. “The cost of groceries and other basic items has increased, but until this past year there had been a lot of COVID-related funding to help households. That funding is going away now.”
Craiger said community support has been the primary way the Emergency Fuel Fund has continued serving MEOC’s service area.
“I think we’re blessed to live in a rural area where people care about their neighbors,” Craiger said. “The community knows that, when they contribute to the Fuel Fund, they’re not just supporting a program but they’re helping their neighbors.”
While the pandemic had forced MEOC into virtual fundraising for about two years, Craiger said the agency has returned to an in-person walkathon last year. What had been a traditional post-walkathon picnic and community gathering will return in May, she added.
“This year, we are bringing back the picnic that traditionally followed the Walkathon but was canceled the past few years because of the pandemic” MEOC Executive Director Michael Wampler said Wednesday. “We invite our walkers to stay and enjoy a hamburger with all the fixings.”
The Fuel Fund Walkathon registration starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Big Stone Gap’s Bullitt Park, and proceeds along the Greenbelt Trail starting at 2 p.m.
To participate as a walker, contact MEOC at (276) 523-4202 to request a pledge form and begin collecting pledges. Raise at least $100 to receive a Walkathon T-shirt.
If you cannot walk but would like to support the cause, you can contribute in three ways: