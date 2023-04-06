BIG STONE GAP — The previous winter may have been mild, but Marsha Craiger says costs are doubling for some forms of home heating.

Craiger, coordinator for Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ Emergency Fuel Fund, said those costs will mean a boost in the fund’s goal for the first time in at least seven years,

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

For more information, contact MEOC at

(276) 523-4202.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you