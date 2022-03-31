KINGSPORT — He tossed out her father's ashes and sent her a video showing the act, according to testimony and evidence entered in to court records Thursday at a preliminary hearing for Nicholas S. Collins, a now-former Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.
Collins is charged with vandalism, violation of a protective order and aggravated assault.
After the state called three witnesses and presented several pieces of evidence (copies of phone records, screen captures of text conversations, a copy of the order of protection and conditions of his earlier release on $100,000 bond, etc.), and cross-examination by Collins' defense attorney, Joe MacMurray, both sides rested.
Collins did not testify.
Sullivan County General Sessions Judge Mark Toohey ruled the testimony and evidence presented in the hearing showed probable cause to bind the case over to the Sullivan County grand jury. Toohey denied a request to set bond for Collins and set a trial date of May 13 in Blountville.
Collins was first jailed on Feb. 20 after allegedly violating an order of protection, and his bond was set at $250,000. On Feb. 24, his bond was reduced to $100,000, he made bond, was released, and the same evening allegedly violated the protective order a second time. Since then, he has been held without bond.
Toohey did agree with Collins' defense on reduction of the vandalism charge from a felony (over $1,000) to a misdemeanor (under $1,000), saying evidence presented by the state did not establish proof the damage exceeded $1,000.
Collins' allegedly cut valves on two tires (one each on two vehicles) and cut wires on a home security system. Prosecutors introduced estimates for replacement value on two tires, rims, and a new security system.
Toohey said fair market value of the damaged items is normally what is used to determine value in this type of case.
TESTIMONY
The "her" in the first paragraph above and throughout this article is Collins' estranged wife of 11 years. They have two children.
A text followed the video: "Now I just took your dad way from you," according to her testimony in court on Thursday.
That happened the evening of Feb. 16, she said, and the text exchange between the two had been started by Collins after he tried to call their daughter and didn't receive an answer. The texts to her began at 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., she testified, later saying, in answers to a question, that she had previously asked Collins only to text her in matters regarding the children.
Before the video, she said, she'd received a texted photo of her father's ashes and other mementos from her father displayed at the home the couple had shared in Jonesborough before she moved to her parents' home in Sullivan County.
Reading from a printout of the text exchanges between them that night, she said she responded, in part, by replying to him that he had said he would care for that display and "you're a Christian and saved."
She said the video of her dad's ashes being tossed out made her afraid, anxious and she didn't sleep all night. She was offended, upset and alarmed, she said. She was scared of him and scared he would hurt her and her family, she said.
She said called in to work the next day, and went to the Branch House, which offers assistance to domestic violence victims. She said she was told to file for a restraining/protective order and that she should do that in Washington County because that still was her legal residence.
The order of protection was served on Collins on Feb. 18.
On Feb. 20, she said, she was asleep at her parents' house (in Sullivan County) at nearly 3 a.m. when motion-activated alarms outside went off. Going to the living room to look at video monitors from an outside security camera, she couldn't get a picture on the screen.
She then saw her stepfather had also been awakened by the alarms and the two headed out a back door, but her stepdad heard a loud hissing and told her to go back inside, she said. She went to a front window, she said, and saw: Collins running down the driveway toward the street, brake lights come on, and a truck leaving the area.
Her stepfather also testified, repeating most of what she had said. He said he heard footsteps running "in the woods" and ran down the driveway in time to see the brake lights of a truck matching the model and color of one belonging to Collins drive away. He estimated the truck was 30 yards away and it was dark out. He said he couldn't read the tag, but he could make out the model and color of the truck when its lights illuminated.
Collins' estranged wife had called police, and Sullivan County deputies responded. One of them testified Thursday that he had seen the cut tire valves, damaged rims and severed wires to the security system.
The deputy also said Collins' estranged wife showed him a screenshot on a cell phone. She had testified earlier that her daughter's phone had been set up by Collins to "mirror" his phone and that gave the daughter's phone the ability to track Collins' phone (and vice versa). The deputy said the screenshot he was shown was time-stamped and dated and allegedly showed Collins' phone was in the area at the time of the incident.
The deputy said Collins' estranged wife was at times telling police where the daughter's cell phone was indicating Collins was as police were looking for him, but he said the deputy who responded with him also had the phone a couple of times preceding police radio traffic saying Collins had been pulled over.
The daughter's phone played a role in the Feb. 24 incident in which Collins allegedly violated the order of protection filed by his estranged wife.
She testified she was in the living room of her parents' home, watching television with her stepfather, that evening when she looked at her phone and noticed a missed call — from Collins.
She told her stepfather "he just called me." Her stepfather testified he was astonished, and she was in a panic.
Minutes later the daughter came into the room upset that her phone had been disabled.
Collins' estranged wife said no voice message was left. But she took it as a message, especially coupled with the disabling of the daughter's phone, and therefore their way of tracking Collins' whereabouts.
She didn't know where he was, but knew he was out on bond, she said, confirming a prosecutor's question about her concerns in months leading up to Feb. 16-24 about Collins' behavior.
She said the call and disabling of the daughter's phone the same day he'd been released on bond made her think "he's mad and now he's out and he's going to hurt me."
The security system still wasn't working and she had no way to track his location, she said.
During cross-examination, MacMurray asked her about a text Collins sent about her mother and her "mother's boyfriend."
She said Collins sent her mother a text that "he was going to make her pay," and as far as the "boyfriend" she thinks he was referring to "a friend I have at this stage."
MacMurray asked if Collins was "upset about your friend?"
"I don't know how he feels," she said.
MacMurray questioned that she's been married to Collins for 11 years, they have two children, and she doesn't know if he would be upset about her new friend.
MacMurray argued that the felony aggravated assault charges, which were amended up from aggravated assault, should be reduced because no one was injured and there was no evidence of a direct threat of violence on Feb. 24.
Toohey said taken in context, Collins' alleged actions on Feb. 20 — immobilizing the security system and the cars in the driveway — sent a message: "They're not safe, they can't get away," and in essence the phone call on Feb. 24, coupled with the disabling of the daughter's phone, sent another message "letting her know he's thinking of her" and causing her to think he had intent to cause harm.
That, Toohey said, was cause for leaving the charges at "aggravated assault."
On March 3, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry announced that Collins, a trooper in the THP Fall Branch district, had been terminated that day after conclusion of an internal investigation.
The department leave occurred on Feb. 17 after an Ex-Parte Order of Protection was issued against Collins.