WISE – Prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Tuesday on motions about evidence in the trial of a man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler more than a year ago.
Michael Donivan White, 34, participated in Tuesday’s hearing by video link from a federal holding facility in Salem, Virginia as Wise County Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins considered four prosecution motions to admit evidence when White comes to trial in Wise County.
The motions, from Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall and chief deputy prosecutor Steven Davis, ask to admit:
- drug evidence found on Nov. 13, 2021 – the day White allegedly shot Chandler at a residence just outside Big Stone Gap
- information on White’s previous felony convictions, including probation charges
- testimony from witnesses Lucille Vanover and Misty Ward on White’s alleged intent to engage in criminal activity before the shooting
- evidence of alleged witness tampering by White since his arrest for the shooting.
Vanover and Ward were among 18 others indicted along with White Oct. 25 in federal court for their alleged roles in what prosecutors claim was a methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy connected to Chandler’s death.
Vanover and Ward’s testimony included allegations that White was using drugs the night of Chandler’s shooting and that he said he had some involvement with a Mexican drug cartel.
According to prosecutors and court records, Chandler was investigating a report of activity at an Orr Street residence when he was shot. He died hours later at an area hospital, and White was arrested at a Kingsport motel.
Only White faces federal charges for Chandler’s death, in addition to the state indictment for aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood, defense attorney Mark Haugh and the prosecution agreed on the drug evidence and testimony motions. Both sides agreed to introducing White’s felony convictions with the condition that the charges behind them not be discussed in trial.
Elkins said he would consider and rule in a written order regarding the witness tampering evidence motion but gave no date.
White’s trial in Wise County on the murder charge is scheduled for June 12.