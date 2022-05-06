NORTON — Norton Police Chief James Lane was getting ready Thursday for the latest in a year-long series of hospitalizations, doctor’s appointments and physical therapy sessions since the afternoon of May 7, 2021.
On that day last year, Lane drove to the scene of a disturbance call near a city convenience store and he pulled alongside a man near the scene. An exchange of gunfire left Lane wounded in his abdomen and right arm before now-Norton sheriff Jason McConnell arrived to help subdue the suspect.
“It’s definitely been a year of a journey, and with my life spared every day is a good day, even with pain,” Lane said Thursday as he looked back at what he has gone through since that day.
Three weeks after the shooting, on May 28, Lane left Norton Community Hospital to the greetings of officers and sheriff’s departments across the region and through the city’s Park Avenue lined with well-wishers.
Lane credits McConnell with saving his life, and Investigator Bucky Culbertson, Sgt. Greg Mays, officers and dispatchers with keeping things running well in his absence.
“From the minute it happened, I knew the department would be in good hands and continue on as it has to,” Lane said. “I would have to say I’ve been overwhelmed by the support, not just for me by for the department. People would reach out and bring food, cards and flowers.”
The support continues bringing positives, Lane said.
“For me, the top of the list is our department and hopefully other departments knowing there is support there,” said Lane. “We see what’s happening in the news and across the nation of some things that are not pro-police, but we are so blessed here that I think that it’s the opposite. I think we have more support here than we realize. Over the time, it shows the support is there.”
Lane said he still receives card and messages of support, and people he encounters ask when he is going back to work.
“I’ve learned a lot out of it,” Lane said of the past year. “The support from the community still continues, people reaching out to me where I see them when I’m out at therapy or somewhere. I still receive cards and messages just saying we’re praying for you, we’re supporting you, are you back at work yet, any idea when you’re going back to work.
Two more tragedies
As hard as Lane’s shooting hit the Norton community and Southwest Virginia, it was only the first of three high-profile attacks on officers and deputies in 2021. In July, Wise County Deputy Robert Robinson was stabbed after searching for two youths in the Dunbar section of the county. In November, Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler died in an apparent ambush while responding to an early morning call just outside the town.
Even as Lane was recovering, he found himself trying to comfort those who were supporting him earlier that year.
“Each of those events definitely brought back everything for me but, knowing what I had just been through and thinking how the departments and families would cope, I reached out to the sheriff, the department and chief,” said Lane. “We wanted them to know that we were there for them as they were here.
“We’ve not seen that kind of thing before and especially the number in that short a time against law enforcement. It definitely brought a lot of things home to a lot of us and showed us just how dangerous the job could be.”
“During these events, we have learned to lean on each other,” said Lane. “No matter the size of the department, we need each other when events happen whether it’s officer-involved or any major event. We are there for each other.”
Lessons
Lane said he hopes that the experience of May 7, 2021, will help in teaching his officers the importance of training and preparation in law enforcement.
“The training was a crucial part that day,” Lane said. “When things happen in seconds, you don’t have time to think about other things. It’s about reflex and reaction, and if you’re trained it’s how things fall into place.”
Law enforcement is still a matter of trust between police and the community, Lane added.
“You treat people the way you want to be treated,” Lane said. “You’re no better than anyone else. If anything, you have more expected of you and a 911 dispatcher as well because of the role you play.”
“We want our department to continue building trust and understanding with our citizens that we are a team working to keep our city safe,” Lane added. “Even though this happened, we still live in such a safe place.”
Recovery
Lane credited not only the help of doctors and other health care workers but his department and city government in his recovery process.
“Surgeries, the doctors’ appointments, the therapy keep me busy,” said Lane. “The department and the city itself, I can’t say enough for the support that I’ve got there. They try to include me in the functions of the department and how I can still play a role there. Technology makes things possible, whether it’s FaceTime or cell phones, and that means a lot to me.”
After three surgeries, Lane said he is able to stand and walk for short periods as his physical therapy progresses.
“I hope that’s the last of the surgeries,” Lane said, adding that he hopes to get back to full-time work. Fellow department members say he manages to visit the office for short periods to handle necessary paperwork and check in with the staff.
“I grew up basically at the department since I was 14 years old, so I miss it,” Lane added. “The pain definitely occupies my mind sometimes and overpowers other things, but I still miss it. The men and women that serve here, they’re my family and I worry about them and across the board the nation of law enforcement.”
Retirement is not in Lane’s plans.
“Absolutely not,” said Lane. “I’m as strong as that I was on May 28 last year, that I will be back and I will serve alongside the men and women of the Norton Police Department. I can’t wait to be back home.”
“I just hope along that I’ve helped others. They’ve helped me so much, but I hope I’ve at least helped others to share that in dark moments there’s still hope, still light and there’s a tomorrow and the sun will still come up.”