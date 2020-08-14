KINGSPORT — Evelyn’s Kitchen Table is a new restaurant serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What do they serve?
Breakfast platters include eggs Benedict, vegetarian Benedict, waffles and biscuits and gravy.
Lunch includes salads, an Evelyn’s club sandwich, a chicken salad croissant, Evelyn’s burger, a vegetarian sandwich, turkey sandwich and chicken sandwich. A soup of the day, sides and dessert are also served. Daily specials are offered.
Where are they located?
The restaurant is located at 1141 N. Eastman Road. You can call in an order at (423) 398-5822 or order online at https://evelyns-kitchen-table.business.site.