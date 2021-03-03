NASHVILLE — "Evelyn Boswell's Law" advanced out of a Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on a voice vote on Wednesday.
The bill named for the slain 15-month-old toddler is sponsored by state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport.
Crawford noted the bill was passed by the House last year, but it didn't get taken up by the Senate.
Crawford told the subcommittee that local law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were given "the runaround" in the Boswell case.
"They were told she was with the grandmother in North Carolina," he said. "They were told she was with friends traveling on vacation. All this time, the little girl had already been passed. And it was devastating to my community."
Crawford's legislation requires that a parent who knows, learns or believes that a child 12 years of age or younger under their care is missing to make a report to a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within 24 hours after determining that the child is missing. It creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for failure. It authorizes prosecution for the offense of false reports against a person who knowingly makes a false allegation against a parent for failure to report a missing child.
The offense, Crawford pointed out, calls for a $2,500 fine or a jail sentence of 11 months and 29 days. If the child is found injured or dead, the crime moves up to felony status.
According to the 2002 National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway, and Throwaway Children report, National Estimates of Missing Children: An Overview, approximately 420,300 children under the age of 11 go missing each year nationwide.
Of those, 310,000 are reported to law enforcement.
In 99.8% of all unreported missing children cases, the missing children were returned home or located. It can be reasonably assumed the vast majority of these were within the 24-hour window, pursuant to this legislation.
Therefore, there will not be enough Class A misdemeanor prosecutions to result in a significant impact to local government, according to the bill's fiscal impact statement.
The bill's fiscal impact was deemed to be "not significant."
Human remains found last year in Sullivan County were positively identified as those of Evelyn Boswell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The remains were found on the property of a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, who was charged with murder.
Evelyn was first reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020. The toddler had not been seen in two months or more.
The Senate version of the bill is sponsored by state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol.
For more, go to www.capitol.tn.gov. The bill's number is HB 0384.