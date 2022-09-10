WISE — With less than two months until Election Day, a UVA Wise political expert says the Virginia Ninth District Congressional race is shaping up to be a low-turnout contest.
Political science professor Heather Evans said the race between Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith and Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan has not been a major media issue since DeVaughan and Griffith announced their formal candidacies in January.
“There’s been very little coverage of the campaign by the media,” Evans said, adding that she has searched online and found few media outlets covering the candidates or their campaign events.
DeVaughan and Griffith each made public appearances during the traditional Labor Day weekend kickoff for campaigns heading to the first Tuesday in November. DeVaughan, in a rally in Norton Sept. 3, said Griffith rarely met with the public or groups from the far end of the district. She also pointed to recent Democratic legislative successes in Congress and to Griffith’s opposition to excise tax funding for black lung benefits.
Griffith came to Duffield the same day to walk in the Duffield Daze parade and hand out candy to children, according to his Facebook campaign page.
“At the same time, my students didn’t know who was running,” Evans said of her Legislative Process class earlier this semester. “There’s been almost no billboards, bumper stickers or television ads from the candidates.”
While national political pundits like Larry Sabato and Real Clear Politics’ A.B. Stoddard have commented frequently on high-profile Congressional races nationally and in more urban areas of Virginia, Evans said the Ninth District has not attracted that sort of attention and coverage.
“This race isn’t on anyone’s radar,” Evans said. “In Southwest Virginia, we aren’t polled that often about our opinions on various issues, so it’s hard to gauge the electorate here.”
Evans said the shrinking time until the election also opens questions about how early voting will go in the Ninth, since that starts in less than two weeks.
While several Congressional races across the nation have included Democratic attempts to tie Republican opponents to issues like the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on abortion, Evans said that has not translated into the same sort of attention in the Ninth.
Even an announcement by United Mine Workers of America officialsr in August, during a visit by Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, that the union would not endorse Griffith may not have a major effect on voter turnout in November, Evans said.
UMWA Vice President At Large James Gibbs also said during that event that the union was not endorsing DeVaughan because of what he said was a late entry into the race.
Noting that the trend in previous mid-term elections is for Congress to switch to the party opposing the incumbent president, Evans said that traditional switch is not certain this year.
“A month ago, I would have told you that the Republicans would get a Congressional majority in November,” Evans said. “Now it’s more up in the air.”
Evans said she is using the midterm elections — including the Ninth Congressional District race — as a learning opportunity for her students to research the candidates and look at how their campaigns are using media and other strategies.